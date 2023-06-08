Glenlee at Lugarno is on the market.
Billed as "possibly Sydney's largest remaining waterfront development site", the sale of Glenlee is being handled by One Commercial.
The 25,400sqm waterfront site at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno includes a private jetty and boatshed.
One Commercial's Managing Director, Joshua Charles said, "Finding a property like this anywhere in metropolitan Sydney anymore is simply impossible.
"If this was in Sydney's eastern suburbs it would be at least ten times the price. We expect interest from retirement living operators, church groups and schools looking to use it as a potential retreat, individuals wanting a rural lifestyle in the city and of course developers," he said.
Georges River Council resolved last August to approach the State and Federal Governments to seek funding for the purchase of Glenlee. Both levels of government have advised that there is no funding available.
An Interim Heritage Order on Glenlee expired on 28 January, 2023 protecting the site from proposed subdivision into 31 lots so Heritage Assessments could be completed.
On 12 January, Council wrote to the then Minister for Environment and Heritage, James Griffin requesting that a new Interim Heritage Order be placed over the property.
Mr Griffin advised that the Heritage Act 1977 did not permit the Minister to extend an IHO beyond its duration of 12 months.
The marketing agent for Glenlee contacted the council on 16 March and offered the property for sale, setting aside one month to allow the council and the State Government to consider their position.
On 27 March, the council resolved to approach specific State and Federal Ministers, the NSW Premier and the Prime Minister for urgent funding commitments for the acquisition of Glenlee.
More than 150 supporters of the The Friends of Glenlee rallied at Heinrich Reserve, Lugarno on May 21 to discuss the next steps in their campaign to save the historic waterfront property for the community.
The rally passed a resolution calling on the State Government to immediately issue a new Interim Heritage Order for Glenlee, as they had committed prior to the state elections.
During the March NSW election campaign, the then Shadow Minister for Environment and Heritage Penny Sharpe committed to giving a Ministerial Direction to allow access to the property of Glenlee to complete the further studies for the State Heritage listing assessment process. Labor also committed to placing a new Interim Heritage Order over the property.
Offers close 13 July.
