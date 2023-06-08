St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Huge block of land Glenlee at Lugarno listed with One Commercial

By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 12 2023 - 12:09pm, first published June 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Complete with a jetty and boatshed, Glenlee is being marketed as a private waterfront family estate or a clean slate for a developer. Pictures supplied
Complete with a jetty and boatshed, Glenlee is being marketed as a private waterfront family estate or a clean slate for a developer. Pictures supplied
Listing agents One Commercial state that this is possibly the largest remaining waterfront residential property in metropolitan Sydney.
Listing agents One Commercial state that this is possibly the largest remaining waterfront residential property in metropolitan Sydney.
Untouched in more than 110 years, this historic piece of real estate has been held in the same family since 1908.
Untouched in more than 110 years, this historic piece of real estate has been held in the same family since 1908.

Glenlee at Lugarno is on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.