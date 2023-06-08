St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Huge block of land Glenlee at Lugarno listed with One Commercial

June 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenlee at Lugarno come onto the market is a standout waterfront piece of real estate with a massive land size. Picture supplied
Glenlee at Lugarno come onto the market is a standout waterfront piece of real estate with a massive land size. Picture supplied

One of metropolitan Sydney's largest remaining waterfront sites is up for grabs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.