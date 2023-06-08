One of metropolitan Sydney's largest remaining waterfront sites is up for grabs.
A new sales campaign launched on June 7. It was offered for sale three years ago but did not sell.
Glenlee at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno, is a deceased estate on a huge 25,400 square-metre site.
Untouched in more than 110 years, this historic piece of real estate has been held in the same family since 1908.
Listing agents One Commercial state that this is possibly the largest remaining waterfront residential property in metropolitan Sydney, making it a prime candidate for developers.
Complete with a jetty and boatshed, it is being marketed as a private waterfront family estate or a clean slate for a developer.
One Commercial's Managing Director Joshua Charles, said the site was special.
"Finding a property like this anywhere in metropolitan Sydney anymore is simply impossible," he said.
"Imagine the incredible family home or estate that could be established on a block of this size. If this was in Sydney's eastern suburbs it would be at least 10 times the price.
"We expect interest from retirement living operators, church groups and schools looking to use it as a potential retreat, individuals wanting a rural lifestyle in the city and of course developers."
Offers close July 13.
