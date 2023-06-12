The sport of softball has been a way of life for Susan Rindfleish and her family.
Her lifetime of commitment to the sport has seen Mrs Rindfleish awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to softball.
"Softball has been part of my life forever," she said.
Mrs Rindfleish first joined Sutherland Shire Softball Association as a young teacher in 1976.
"It's been a love story since then," she said.
Mrs Rindfleish was president of the Sutherland Shire Softball Association for five years before joining Softball NSW in 2001 and becoming president from 20013 to 2010.
"As part of my role as a teacher I ran the Botany Bay Zone Primary School Boys Softball and was the conveyor for 27 years," she said.
"I was also the coach of the Sydney East Primary School Boys Softball for 16 years.
"In softball there is a place for everyone," she said.
"If you are a good athlete there is a place for you. If you are male or female there is a place for you. I took to the administration side and that's been the place for me."
In recognition of her efforts she has been given five life memberships of various softball organisations.
"Nobody does it for the kudos. It's for the love of the game," she said.
"It's amazing to watch committed athletes perform. It's exciting and that's what keeps me there."
Softball has been a part of life for all the family.
Her husband, Andrew has been an international softball umpire and received an OAM in 2020 for services to the sport.
Her oldest son, Adam played softball for Australia at age 17.
"They won the gold medal at the Softball World Cup in Newfoundland in 1997," she said.
"Since then he has played for NSW for many years and is now a coach with Softball Australia and was one of the coaches who won the 2022 Softball World Cup in New Zealand last year."
Her other son, Scott, who passed away last year was an international softball umpire.
"He was considered one of the best umpires in the world," Mrs Rindfleish said.
Andrew and Scott are in the Softball Australia Hall of Fame, and Andrew, Adam and Scott are in the NSW Softball Hall of Fame.
"Our family has been given an amazing journey with softball. We found something that we are passionate about and it drives us.
"It's been under the wings of our family members helping us to achieve the goals we have set. We have been fortunate enough to fly in the sport."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.