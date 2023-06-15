A Catholic high school has backflipped on its decision to ban students from going to the local shopping centre while wearing their uniform.
St John Bosco College Engadine informed parents that students were not permitted to go into the nearby shopping centre while in uniform, unless they were accompanied by a parent.
The school stated it was concerned about some choices being made by students as they travel between school and home, in particular along the pathway to the Engadine shopping precinct.
"We have been disappointed by community feedback we have received about unacceptable conduct of students in this area," principals wrote in a letter to parents on June 7.
"We are still receiving reports that students in uniform are not representing our school in a manner of which we can be proud."
In 2019, the college also placed a temporary ban on students, in consultation with Coles, after reports of inappropriate behaviour.
This latest move has angered parents, who say they didn't receive any warning about the decision.
"I am not aware of any concerns being raised with the parent cohort," a parent told this masthead.
She said children who have long commutes to school or long wait periods until public transport arrives, could not get a quick snack before or after school.
"Some of my children are older and drive to/from school and are regularly requested by myself or husband to stop and pick up supplies," she said.
"It seems that some of the small, locally owned businesses have not been consulted prior to the school announcing this rule and have said students are welcome there."
Earlier students had launched petition titled 'save St John Bosco College from restrictive rules on student freedom', which has since been removed.
"We are not allowed to go to the shops before school to get breakfast or afternoon snacks to eat or even just to hang around Engadine...it is a public space," one student said.
But after being contacted by the Leader, Sydney Catholic Schools forwarded a letter from the college stating that it had changed it mind.
Principals stated in a letter to parents on June 9, that they had received a range of feedback about the college decision preventing students from entering local supermarkets, shopping complexes and food outlets in their college uniform.
"The decision was made in response to repeated complaints from some businesses, members of the wider community and parents of the college over a period of time," they said.
"Although these complaints refer to the behaviour of some of our students outside of school hours, we feel a responsibility to uphold college values and support members of the wider community.
"We have been proactive in engaging with local businesses over the last week to gain their input and share with them the college's expectations of student behaviour and to establish lines of communication that will ensure accountability to upholding the values that we want every student to embody.
"This input has provided us with insight into how we will work with students in understanding their responsibilities as members of the Bosco community and reiterating expectations of conduct beyond the school.
"We will share with parents via the newsletter some of the ways that we can work in partnership to reiterate these expectations."
The college stated that from next week, students could resume entering local shops in their college uniform where they are welcomed by the business owner/manager.
"We thank you for your cooperation in respecting the wishes of those businesses that wish to restrict access to students as we work to enhance the relationship with our community," the principals said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
