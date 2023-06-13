A group of surfers had more than good waves to talk about after surfing the Voodoo Point break near Boat Harbour.
A massive humpback whale surfaced close to them and put on a show, spurting water high into the air from its blowholes.
It's like holiday traffic on the "Humpback Highway", with lots of whales being seen from both sea and shore.
Mike Abbott, who operates Cronulla Whale Watching cruises, said it was the best start to a season for many years.
"Every single trip has been 10 out of 10," he said while gearing up to meet heavy bookings on the long weekend.
"We are seeing a lot out there - like rabbits in an orchard - and they are coming up close to the boat."
Photographer Rachelle Mackintosh, @faunographic, is accompanying cruises and getting some terrific shots, such as those at Voodoo Point.
Mr Abbott said this was the first season in three years where his business was not being affected by unusual circumstances.
"We were impacted by COVID in 2020 and 2021 and then last year we had the Dine & Discover vouchers, which were very helpful for us - we took about 2800," he said.
Frequent sightings are also being reported by visitors to the Cape Solander, Kurnell.
Wildlife photographer Greg Tannos spotted "well over 100 humpback whales" while walking along the Cape Bailey track between Cape Solander and Boat Harbour.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
