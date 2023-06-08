Sutherland Shire Council has been highly commended in the 2023 NSW Local Government Excellence Awards for two programs which promote diversity and inclusion.
The ShireAbility art awards were held for the first time in late 2022. There were 53 submissions from people living with a disability, with entrants ranging in age from primary school children upwards.
The other award was for a partnership between Sutherland Shire Libraries and not-for-profit Anglicare to establish Connection Cafe - a program offering information, support and social connections for local people living with dementia and their carers.
This initiative was developed through Sutherland Shire Libraries' ongoing involvement in the St George and Sutherland Shire Dementia Alliance.
Council libraries are working towards being certified as Dementia Friendly by Dementia Australia.
The council was nominated in several other categories, including the Sandy Point Boat Ramp as an infrastructure project and the Fire Stories community celebration of Indigenous culture.
Sutherland Shire Council's team in the Australasian Management Challenge secured third place.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.