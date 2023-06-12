St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland-Kirrawee, Miranda and Caringbah centres prioritised for rezoning for more apartments in new housing strategy

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated June 13 2023 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
Old and new housing on Kingsway at Miranda. Picture by Chris Lane
Old and new housing on Kingsway at Miranda. Picture by Chris Lane

The Sutherland-Kirrawee, Miranda and Caringbah centres have been prioritised for rezoning for more apartments under a council strategy to create an extra 22,000 homes in Sutherland Shire in the next 20 years.

