The Sutherland-Kirrawee, Miranda and Caringbah centres have been prioritised for rezoning for more apartments under a council strategy to create an extra 22,000 homes in Sutherland Shire in the next 20 years.
Housing proposals for the three centres will be set out in what will be called Place Plans, which will also reveal any plans for infrastructure upgrades, extra community facilities and public domain improvements.
It is anticipated the Place Plans for the three centres will be exhibited for community feedback in early 2024, and implemented through a new Local Environmental Plan (LEP) in mid-late 2025.
Draft Place Plans will follow for other centres where the council has resolved that additional housing capacity is appropriate.
Place Plans will be prepared for Cronulla, Woolooware, Engadine, and Gymea over the next four years.
It is anticipated that the place plans for Cronulla and Engadine will be exhibited in 2025 with finalisation and LEP implementation in mid-late 2026.
Place Plans for Woolooware and Gymea will be prepared and exhibited in early 2026 with finalisation and LEP implementation in 2027.
The schedule is set out in Sutherland Shire Council's new draft Local Housing Strategy, which will be exhibited for community feedback once after it goes before the June 26 council meeting.
The strategy, which draws together a series of local housing studies, reports and community engagement, "sets out the priorities, actions, and capacity for housing".
"Community engagement established that the residents seek a range of housing options in local communities," an accompanying staff report said.
"Results showed a community preference for future housing supply to comprise approximately one third dual occupancies, one third medium density town houses and the remaining third provided as apartments in and around centres.
"Council has previously considered reports detailing how capacity for more dwellings could be facilitated through amending the planning framework.
"The draft Housing Strategy provides the foundation for rezoning to be implemented through Place Plans and through staged amendments to the SSLEP (Sutherland Shire Local Environmental Plan)."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
