Club Rivers showed its supportive community efforts in gathering as a group to help pack boxes of t-shirts for children.
But these were not ordinary items of clothing. Staff volunteered to collect and prepare collections of 'supertees' - medical t-shirts worn by sick children.
A supertee is a specifically designed garment that makes it easier for nurses, patients and parents, accessing drips. Children are often hooked up to tubes for hours on end, while others have a permanent port, making it difficult to wear normal clothes.
Supertees open under the arms for thermometer access and has evenly space press studs to bypass tubes and lines.
Staff and patrons were at Club Rivers on June 15 to pack 250 shirts, which will be delivered to the paediatric ward at St George Hospital.
The supertee was invented by tradie dad Jason Sotiris, whose daughter battled cancer. He devotes his time to helping other children.
Disney is also supporting the charity with illustrations of Marvel characters in its designs.
Mr Sotiris's dream is simple - to have a supertee available for every child that needs one.
"So far more than 13,000 supertees have made their way into hospitals around Australia giving already brave children additional courage, but our dream is to help bring out the Captain America and Captain Marvel in all children in hospital," he said.
"What I love about this, and it's quite rare, is that the club invited community members to come along. One lady who was there spoke about her battle with stage 4 breast cancer, and it meant a lot to her to help others."
Jenny Holt from Club Rivers said she was proud to support the drive.
"It's for our local giant hospital and focuses on getting the community involved - that ticks all of our boxes," she said. "I don't call them medical garments, they are magical garments."
Last year, more than 8300 supertees were donated to sick children across 27 hospitals nationwide.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
