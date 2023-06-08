St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Firefighters carry unconscious man from burning home at Engadine

Updated June 9 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:45am
A fire investigator in the house after the fire was extinguished. Picture supplied
A man in his 70s was in a critical condition after being rescued from a burning home at Engadine last night.

