A man in his 70s was in a critical condition after being rescued from a burning home at Engadine last night.
A Fire and Rescue NSW statement said crews were called to a house on fire in Dobell Road at 6.30pm on Thursday.
Neighbours told firefighters a man was inside the burning, single-level home.
Firefighters quickly doused flames, which were leaping out the front windows, then forced entry through the secured front door.
They searched and found the man unconscious inside.
The first responders carried the resident to an area outside, where another crew commenced emergency care, including CPR.
Ambulances paramedics arrived a short time later, taking over treatment.
The man, believed aged in his late 70's, in a critical condition, was transported to hospital by a NSW Ambulance rescue helicopter.
FRNSW specialist fire investigators and an ignitable liquid detection canine attended the scene with NSW Police last night.
The fire is not being treated as suspicious.
It is likely to have been caused by a heater too close to furnishings in the home.
Investigations are continuing.
