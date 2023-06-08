St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland2Surf coming up

Updated June 12 2023 - 3:59pm, first published June 9 2023 - 9:40am
The 11km course has a 7.30am start time, entries are now open on the Sutherland2Surf website so take advantage of the 'Early Bird' registration.Picture John Veage
Its never too early to prepare and Wanda Surf Life Saving Club is gearing up to hold its 51st Tradies 'Sutherland2Surf' on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

