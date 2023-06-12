Shire Shred is a gathering for youth of the Shire that embodies exploring what's possible. An opportunity to learn practical wellness tools to help become more self aware and empowered.
Hosted by mental health advocates Blake and Lauren Johnston of Cronulla Surfing Academy the day will blend live music, surf comps, learn to surf sessions, skateboarding, SurfPaints Art clinics with breathwork, ice baths, and gratitude workshops.
Register at:cronullasurfingacademy.com/shire-shred
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
