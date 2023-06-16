St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

What's on in St George

Updated June 17 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High flying fever at Botony Bay.
High flying fever at Botony Bay.
An art installation from the Un(contained) festival in 2022.
An art installation from the Un(contained) festival in 2022.

Historical meeting

St George Historical Society Inc will next meet on Saturday, June 17 from 2pm in the third floor meeting room of Rockdale Library, 444-446 Princes Highway, Rockdale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.