What's on in St George

St George Historical Society Inc will next meet on Saturday, June 17 from 2pm in the third floor meeting room of Rockdale Library, 444-446 Princes Highway, Rockdale.
Guest speaker, Hugh Tranter, runner up in the 2022 Ron Rathbone Local History Prize, will discuss pioneering flights over Botany Bay in 1910 and 1911. Members and their guests will hear of local father and son Herbert and Percival Woodward, along with New Zealander Joseph Hammond caught "flying fever".
All are welcome to attend and a gold coin donation is asked to go towards the provision of afternoon tea.
The ever-popular comedy duo will perform their latest show, Moby Dick, at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, June 17.
Unlike the iconic story, this tale of Moby Dick is not a story about a whale. There is no open water required for the stage show, where Lano attempts a dramatic performance of the epic tale only for Woodley branded mayhem to ensue.
Lano and Woodley have created some of Austalia's most popular live comedy shows. Their love-hate relationship has fuelled countless ovations and slews of awards.
The show will start at 7.30pm and tickets are available now from Ticketek.
The centre is located at 30 Eton Road, Sutherland.
Bayside Council will host free coaching and training sessions for folk of all ages at its outdoor gyms in Cook Park and Rowland Park from 8am to 10.30am on Sunday, June 18.
The idea is to show residents how to the use the equipment and get the best fitness results.
Cook Park is located in President Avenue, Brighton-Le-Sands, and Rowland Park is in Bunnerong Road, Daceyville. The sessions are free but registering is essential via tinyurl.com/36zha6hp.
The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 21, from 10am at Mortdale RSL Club, 25 Macquarie Place, Mortdale.
Guest speaker will be Margaret Durie. Her topic will be the Panama Canal.
Get along and join a friendly group of seniors for the fun and friendship. All are welcome.
The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month and activities include shows, day trips, bus outings, walks and short breaks away.
Feel free to say after the meeting for lunch and a chat.
Entry is $4 for visitors.
For more details call Lesley on 9579 3118.
Georges River Council's Un[contained] Arts Festival 2023 will return to Kogarah this winter, from Friday 23-Sunday 25 June.
The event attracted more than 26,000 people in 2021 and was nominated for Best Arts Festival in the Australian Street Art Awards.
Un[contained] will feature immersive art installations, live performances, and food trucks for three days at Kogarah Town Square, along Belgrave Street, Kogarah.
Artists this year will include Aaron McGarry, Amy Claire Mills, Nathan Starchild, Curious Legends, UNSW Illuminate, Ox King, Darren Charlwood, Tim Andrew, Pulsing Heart and many more!
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "Council is very excited to deliver the Un[contained] Arts Festival again, we are expecting 30,000 locals and Sydney visitors to attend this year.
"Festivals like these are important because it brings our community together to enjoy a cultural experience you don't get every day.
"It's a chance for all people of all ages to get out during winter to experience music, sound, light and be amazed by the creative interactive performances," he said.
Date: Friday 23 June - Sunday 25 June 2023; Time: 4.30pm - 10.00pm.
