Reykjavik's restful retreats: A journey from the contemporary to the classic

As the cultural heartbeat of Iceland, Reykjavik pulsates with a unique blend of modern vibrancy and historical charm. This dynamic is reflected in the city's accommodation offerings, making Reykjavik hotels an integral part of the Icelandic travel experience.



Whether you're drawn to sleek modern design or the enchanting allure of yesteryears, Reykjavik's hospitality scene caters to all tastes. Let's embark on a tour of the city's unique hotels, each with its distinctive style and story.

1. Ion City Hotel: The epitome of Nordic minimalism

If modern minimalism is your style, then the Ion City Hotel is the perfect fit. This boutique hotel, situated in the heart of Reykjavik, boasts a design aesthetic deeply rooted in Nordic influences. With clean lines, muted colours, and an emphasis on functionality, it's a haven for lovers of contemporary design. Natural materials such as Icelandic wool and driftwood are used throughout, reflecting the deep connection between Icelandic design and nature.

2. Hotel Borg: Stepping back in time

For a slice of history, look no further than Hotel Borg. Opened in 1930, it's the oldest hotel in Reykjavik, offering a glimpse into the city's past. Art Deco elegance permeates every corner of this hotel, from its geometrically patterned floors to the vintage photos adorning its walls. Despite its historic charm, the hotel offers all modern amenities, providing a perfect blend of the old and new.

3. Canopy by Hilton Reykjavik city centre: Artistic flair meets local culture

Canopy by Hilton Reykjavik City Centre is more than just a hotel; it's a celebration of Icelandic culture and creativity. In a survey by Hotels.com in 2021, this hotel was among the top-rated Reykjavik hotels for its unique approach to hospitality. The hotel features artwork from local artists, a library stocked with Icelandic literature, and even provides guests with bicycles to explore the city. The decor is modern yet cosy, with a nod to Icelandic heritage in the form of traditional patterns and textiles.

4. Kvosin Downtown Hotel: Embracing Iceland's natural beauty

Nestled in a historic building that dates back to 1900, Kvosin Downtown Hotel flawlessly marries traditional charm with modern sensibilities. What sets this hotel apart is its focus on Iceland's natural beauty. Each room is equipped with an Icelandic "survival kit," which includes hand-picked local skincare products, allowing guests to experience the rejuvenating powers of Iceland's natural ingredients. The hotel's spacious rooms and central location make it a favourite among travellers.