Winter has arrived with cold mornings and dark afternoons, but the 140 strong Sutherland SLC Aquadot Swimming Club squad swimmers are still working hard in the pool to achieve their goals.
In the swimming season just completed the club had exceptional results at the recent Multi Class Nationals, National Age and the National Open titles held in April on the Gold Coast.
The team came home with 11 medals, competing in 27 Finals and achieving 30 PBs, making it their most successful National campaign in over a decade with Alex Shiel as their Acting Head Coach .
Over the two weeks of competition, the team of 13 athletes achieved 6 Gold Medals, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze qualifying for 27 finals with a 7th placing in the 4x50m club medley relay.
Off the back of these results, the club has had six athletes selected in a range of NSW and Australian teams .
Jade Lucy has just competed in the Australian Global Games Team (the world's elite sports event for athletes with an intellectual impairment) in France, where in the first three days of competition, she won 2 Silver medals and 2 Bronze. Jade represented Australia in swimming at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Beau Matthews swims in Multiclass events and has been selected in the Australian Para Flippers Squad, demonstrating potential for future selection to the Senior National Team after he competed in 13 events, qualifying for the finals in 8. He won Gold in the 100 Free, 100 Back, 200 IM, 100 Breast, 100 Fly and 50 Free.
Jaime Jeffree was one of only two 13yr old's who swam in the Open Age Nationals and she along with a raft of junior swimmers are looking ahead to the Brisbane Olympic games.
Chloe McCormack and 13 yr old Bridget Bass, who won Silver in the 400m Free, Bronze in 200m Free and 800m Free, are members of the NSW emerging Sharks Squad for National Age Group swimmers and Alex Shiels selected as a coach.
Noah Katehos has also made the NSW Open Water Squad joining the best National level open water swimmers in NSW.
Aquadot Swimming Club hold their club night on Friday at Sutherland Leisure Centre with Amanda Quiggin and Tim Lee appointed the new presidents, they said winter squad sessions sets the foundation through increased emphasis on technique, drills, and skills.
"There are lots of kids coming through and we have plans to bring back some fun and excitement to swimming, build up the club culture and work together .
"We struggled during covid because we couldn't swim here and lap times went backwards, they are now starting to pick up.
"We want to promote swimming as a sport-giving swimmers the ability to race."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.