In a busy life Anne Caterson still finds time for volunteering for the love of it.
The Blakehurst resident has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to surf lifesaving.
Mrs Caterson has many years of volunteering at the Wanda Surf-Life Saving Club as director of finance, as an executive manager of the club's team of management, captain of the club's Rescue and Resuscitation competition and chair of the club's Junior Activities Group.
She was also course coordinator of the Sutherland 2 Surf Fun Run and Walk from 2004 to 2016 which she organised with Michael Brannock.
"I looked after the road logistics, dealing with the council, the police, SES, transport and the volunteers," she said.
Mrs Caterson first became involved with Wanda Surf-Life Saving Club when her children joined Nippers.
Her children have grown up at Wanda and are still involved in the club. Daughter, Emily still competes in the club's rescue and resuscitation team, and son, James, 29, does beach patrols and is duty officer for Sydney branch of Surf Lifesaving.
Mrs Caterson has also grown through her various roles volunteering with Wanda Surf-Life Saving Club.
"I don't think people understand the satisfaction you can get out of volunteering," she said.
"You learn and grow in other areas where you would not have gained experience.
"Through the Sutherland 2 Surf I had to have meetings with government authorities and I never would have been doing this without my involvement with the club."
Mrs Caterson said she is not a patrolling member but an associate member of the club.
"You don't have to patrol the beach to volunteer at the club," she said.
"We need more people to patrol the beach but we also need people with other skills to assist us as a volunteer organisation.
"I do like to spend time at the club. It's a lovely location we have and I like the people."
Mrs Caterson describes herself as a self-trained book-keeper.
She helps out in husband, Dale's electrical business and she loves to play golf and cook when she can find the time.
"I have a very busy life," she said.
"At the moment I'm giving 10 to 12 hours a wwe volunteering during the peak period. On average I volunteer about eight hours a week.
"It's giving back to the community. I think volunteering has helped me grow in business and in knowledge.
"It makes you think outside of your square. I love volunteering."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
