St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Growing through volunteering

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 12 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blakehurst resident Anne Caterson has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to surf lifesaving. Picture: John Veage
Blakehurst resident Anne Caterson has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to surf lifesaving. Picture: John Veage

In a busy life Anne Caterson still finds time for volunteering for the love of it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.