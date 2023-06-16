St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Headlines Volume 1 Family Hairdresser at Kogarah wins Zero Barriers Business Excellence award 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Headlines Volume 1 Family Hairdresser at Kogarah salon owner Terry Dowd with the inclusivity award. Picture by Chris Lane
Headlines Volume 1 Family Hairdresser at Kogarah salon owner Terry Dowd with the inclusivity award. Picture by Chris Lane

A Kogarah salon has won an award for its efforts in providing an inclusive environment for customers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.