A Kogarah salon has won an award for its efforts in providing an inclusive environment for customers.
Headlines Volume 1 Family Hairdresser was nominated in several categories in the Zero Barriers Business Excellence awards, winning the physical access and inclusion award for accessible premises and amenities.
The business, which celebrates 20 years of service in 2023, nabbed one of the seven trophies.
The salon is owned by Terry Dowd, who said a major focus of her business was making it customer friendly for all, including the elderly and people with a disability.
"Over the years of service I've understood the need of disability and the elderly to have accessible premises and amenities," she said.
These include ensuring there is a ramp and hand rail for at the salon entrance.
"Clients, when they age, can't lift their legs too high. I've got the double open doors and only one step, so I can get prams, wheelchairs and walkers through the doors," Terry said.
"I've got a high wooden bench that replaced the former lounge where clients would sit. I have a portable basin in my cupboard and a dryer on wheels.
"There is plenty of room in the salon for movement. About 40 per cent of clients would use these amenities. I do a lot of elderly perms and colours."
She said the idea was that everybody was welcome. "You want to please everybody and make sure your doors are open to all," she said.
"Being also a barber, the elderly men sometimes need help where they can get easy access, whether it's with a walking stick or walker. I don't knock anybody back."
St George Council encourages businesses to join the 'Zero Barriers' growing directory, a support project for businesses and services that work to help eliminate barriers for people with disability when shopping, using services or participating in activities within their community.
Zero Barriers has engaged with more than 230 businesses across Allawah, Kingsgrove, Kogarah, Hurstville, Mortdale, and Penshurst.
"It is very pleasing to see the growing numbers of businesses in Georges River working with Zero Barriers to adapt to being inclusive for all in the community," Mayor Nick Katris said.
"Accessibility and inclusion are important for all our residents and this project will assist businesses to realise opportunities to become more accessible for people with a disability."
