Weekly Wrap: Pollies with shovels, an historic property sale, and fenced off green space

Premier Chris Minns was at St George Hospital on Thursday to mark the start of the $411m Stage 3 in sod-turning ceremony for $411m Stage 3 rebuild of the facility.
With shovel in hand and flanked by several other eager pollies, also brandishing garden tools, Mr Minns was called on to turn the first sod.
In 2013, medical staff joined forces with the community, and supported by the Leader, successfully pressured the state government to begin a massive upgrade of the badly-run down hospital.
Stage three, which is expected to be completed in late 2025 and opened in 2026, will see a range of clinical services, many of which are at present provided from demountable buildings, incorporated into an Integrated Ambulatory Care Precinct.
Contractor BESIX Watpac is delivering the project, which also includes new parking, on the Kensington Street side of the campus.
The project will complement the previously completed Emergency Department, eight-level Acute Services Building and upgraded Birth Unit and Operating Theatre redevelopment, bringing the total investment to $740 million.
Also announced late this week was the sale of the Glenlee property at Lurgarno.
Listed by One Commercial, the site is touted as being one of metropolitan Sydney's largest remaining waterfront sites on offer.
Located at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno, Glenlee is a deceased estate on a huge 25,400 square-metre site.
Untouched in more than 110 years, this historic piece of real estate has been held in the same family since 1908.
In Kogarah residents are asking why a rare piece of green open space in the high-density heart of the suburb has been fenced-off by the Department of Education after decades of community use.
The green space is bounded by Gladstone and Victor Street and is known as the Kogarah High Oval.
For decades, Kogarah residents have also used the playing fields to kick a ball, walk their dogs or just enjoy the open space which is being surrounded by an increasing number of high-rise buildings.
A Department spokesman confirmed the fence would be permanent was put in place to ensure student safety. It did however, stress it was working with Georges River Council to find a way to make the site available to the public after hours.
Also making news this past week, Sutherland Shire has decided against trying to expand areas where doggy day care centres can be operated.
The council at its last meeting unanimously resolved that "the existing permissibility of 'animal boarding and training establishments' (which includes dog day care) under Sutherland Shire Local Environmental Plan 2015, be maintained because the widening of permissibility will result in amenity impacts upon residents living in close proximity".
The decision followed a recommendation by council staff, who investigated options after the Off the Bone day care business, at the corner of Kingsway and Princes Highway, Gymea, was ordered to close following complaints from some neighbours.
