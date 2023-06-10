Both bridges on Heathcote Road over Woronora River are about to become available to motorists.
Transport for NSW said the second bridge would be opened in "mid June".
"Eastbound traffic will use one lane on the original bridge and westbound traffic will use one lane on the new bridge," an update said.
"During this time, work will still occur on the median barriers between the two bridges.
"Once work on the central median is complete, both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be complete and provide two-metre-wide shoulders.
"Traffic changes will be in place on Heathcote Road while work is being carried out, including temporary lane and shoulder closures, intermittent stop/slow traffic control and reduced speed limits."
TfNSW said full weeknight closures of Heathcote Road would continue between 9pm and 5am, and there would be one remaining weekend closure in mid-2023, for pavement work.
The project was on track for completion in mid-2023, the statement said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
