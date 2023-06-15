Updated: 'A good start' to upgrading Heathcote Road with twin bridges open

Traffic has begun using both Heathcote Road bridges over Woronora River.
Westbound traffic is on the new bridge, which was completed early this year, while eastbound traffic is flowing again on the old bridge after it was closed temporarily for improvements.
Finishing touches on the new bridge, including median barrier work, sign installation, landscaping, paving and line marking, will be carried out under traffic control.
Transport for NSW says the $73 million upgrade will result in better road network reliability, allowing safe passing of broken-down vehicles and a decrease in traffic delays.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart said the project was a "a good start" towards the ultimate goal of duplicating Heathcote Road.
Ms Stuart reiterated Labor's election commitment to spend $180 million more than what has already been allocated.
More than 22,000 motorists, including heavy vehicles, use the Woronora River crossing daily.
Ms Stuart said the project team had done an outstanding job despite 13 flood events during construction, with more than 3000mm of rain falling on site since start of work in January last year.
About 380 workers have been involved in the project.
Earlier - June 10
Both bridges on Heathcote Road over Woronora River are about to become available to motorists.
Transport for NSW said the second bridge would be opened in "mid June".
"Eastbound traffic will use one lane on the original bridge and westbound traffic will use one lane on the new bridge," an update said.
"During this time, work will still occur on the median barriers between the two bridges.
"Once work on the central median is complete, both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be complete and provide two-metre-wide shoulders.
"Traffic changes will be in place on Heathcote Road while work is being carried out, including temporary lane and shoulder closures, intermittent stop/slow traffic control and reduced speed limits."
TfNSW said full weeknight closures of Heathcote Road would continue between 9pm and 5am, and there would be one remaining weekend closure in mid-2023, for pavement work.
The project was on track for completion in mid-2023, the statement said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
