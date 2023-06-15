Updated: 'A good start' to upgrading Heathcote Road with twin bridges open

St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Updated | Motorists now able to use both bridges on Heathcote Road over Woronora River

Murray Trembath
Updated June 15 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 6:50pm
Traffic has begun using both Heathcote Road bridges over Woronora River.

