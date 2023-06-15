St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Schools

The Jannali High School celebrates World Ocean Week 2023

By Eva Kolimar
June 15 2023 - 4:00pm
The Jannali High School students Jasper Dickins, Ruby Hajdu, Hannah Gock-Stephens with teachers Hannah Ingram and Kate Mulheron at the school's oceanic exhibition. Picture by Chris Lane
Getting creative for a global cause was the theme at The Jannali High School recently, with students celebrating World Ocean Week with an artistic exhibition.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

