Getting creative for a global cause was the theme at The Jannali High School recently, with students celebrating World Ocean Week with an artistic exhibition.
It combined the talents of Year 9 visual arts, Year 9 geography and Year 11 photography students, and aimed to raise awareness about threats facing oceans.
Rising sea levels and plastic pollution were among the topics of concern showcased by students, who took their theoretical knowledge and transformed it into hands-on creations.
Visual arts teacher Kate Mulheron said this was the first year of the exhibition, which would hopefully become an annual event. She said it was a great cross-curricular project.
"Our Year 9 students went on an excursion to Sea Life and created artworks inspired by the ocean," she said. "Photography students also go out and source local images. Geography students have create infographics and posters - it shows they are all socially engaged - more than adults, and really do care. The quality of work they produce is inspiring."
The exhibition was open to other students in the school hall at recess and lunch times.
"They aren't just making hypothetical works, they are making works for audiences," Ms Mulheron said. "They see the process of art and a product takes on a life of its own when audiences are engaged in the work."
Similarly the geography students took on the challenge based learning exercise has real world connections, geography teacher Hannah Ingram said, where students produced QR codes, news articles, poems, stories, letters to MPs and installations made from plastic found in the school.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
