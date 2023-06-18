St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Disruption to train services on T4 Line

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 19 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commuters hit by morning peak problems on T4 Line
Commuters hit by morning peak problems on T4 Line

Updated 7.33am

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.