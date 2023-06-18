Commuters hit by morning peak problems on T4 Line

Updated 7.33am
Train services to Bondi Junction has been restored.
Earlier
Train services on the T4 Line during Monday's morning peak have been disrupted by the needs for urgent repairs between Edgecliff and Bondi Junction.
Limited buses are replacing trains between Martin Place and Bondi Junction.
There is a flow-on effect to the rest of the line, with delays and changed stopping patterns.
At least one service from Cronulla was cancelled and the following one changed to "all stations".
Sydney Trains said it expected the repairs would be completed about 8am.
Commuters travelling between the City and Bondi Junction were advised to allow extra travel time of up to 60 minutes.
"We are contacting bus companies to arrange replacement buses, however there is no ETA," Sydney Trains said..
