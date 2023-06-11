Public help sought to find Tony, 94, who is missing in Sutherland Shire

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate an elderly man missing in Sutherland Shire.
Athol Turner, also known as Tony, aged 94, left his residence in Mollymook to drive to Frobisher Avenue, North Caringbah on Saturday June 10.
When he failed to arrive at North Caringbah, police were notified yesterday (Sunday) and commenced an investigation.
Mr Turner is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build with grey hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be driving his vehicle - a blue 2008 Honda Civic - with NSW Registration AV07GT.
Initial inquiries suggest he may be in the Gymea and Caringbah area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
