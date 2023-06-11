St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bye beckons for resurgent Dragons

By John Veage
Updated June 12 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 9:00am
Dragons halfback Ben Hunt has scored six tries in his past seven games at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. Picture John Veage
They say its never meant to be easy, and the Dragons fans on the hill knew the feeling as the Red V survived a late surge from the understrength Rabbitohs to come away with a 36-30 victory at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

