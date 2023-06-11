They say its never meant to be easy, and the Dragons fans on the hill knew the feeling as the Red V survived a late surge from the understrength Rabbitohs to come away with a 36-30 victory at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday.
In front of a packed house and in perfect weather the Dragons showed some resolve to rack up their fourth win of the season, but three tries in three minutes to Souths late in the match still ensured a nervous finish for the faithful.
The crowd of 17,357 was the biggest seen at Kogarah since 2018.
It didn't start well when the Rabbitohs grabbed the early advantage crossing the home side's line in the ninth minute, but seven minutes later the Dragons brought the crowd to its feet when skipper Ben Hunt finished off a superb team try started by Jayden Sullivan and featuring slick hands from Mathew Feagai.
They then made it a double strike when the unstoppable Mikaele Ravalawa crossed for his ninth try of the season to make it 10-4 and the fans could feel an upset.
Leading 12-8 at the break a try to hooker Jacob Liddle out of dummy half in the 51st minute took the Dragons out to an 18-8 lead then Hunt put Jaydn Su'A into a hole to score with Lomax converting to give the Dragons a 10-point lead with 18 minutes to play.
Michael Molo then scored his second ever try before Jaiyden Hunt went over for his first to make it 36-14 before the Bunnies grabbed three quickfire tries in a savage three minute comeback that wasnt meant to be.
Dragons interim coach Ryan Carr said It was a bit stressful at the end but he thought the positives clearly outweighed the negatives.
"I just spoke to the boys about enjoying winning. They worked really hard this week, we played a really good opposition, and we've just to keep building on it, keep getting better and better every week. We played a really good style of footy. We know what we are trying to chase every week and for 99 per cent of the game the boys kept chasing that."
The Dragons are now one of seven teams with a bye in Round 16.
In Round 17 they host the Warriors at WIN Stadium two days after Origin II with their inspirational skipper in career best form.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.