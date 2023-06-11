Rockdale Ilinden recorded a convincing 3-1 victory against rivals Sydney Olympic at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday to keep their Premiership hopes alive. They now sit in third spot on the NPL ladder.
The derby lived up to its expectations as Olympic were reduced to ten-men right on half-time following the dismissal of Matthew Buettner for two cautions.
The home team took charge of the match early as top goal scorer Alec Urosevski pounced on a rebound after missing his spot-kick before team mates Bai Antoniou and Isaac Danzo pushed Ilinden to their twelfth win of the season with Oliver Puflett scoring a late consolation for the visitors.
Prior to kick-off, a minute silence was held in honour of the late and great Rale Rasic, a pioneer of Australian Football who had helped shape the game in this country for a generation, who had passed away earlier this week.
All the early running was made by Rockdale who menaced the Olympic defence during the opening stages before taking the lead via Urosevski.
The current Golden Boot leader saw his penalty saved by Olympic keeper Nicholas Sorras but the rebound came straight back to the ace marksman and he smashed home his 19th goal of the season.
Rockdale, after taking the lead, were a little more cautious in their approach and sat a little deeper to blunt the Olympic forays forward, but Roy O'Donovon was the second visiting player in the book, joining Matthew Buettner, after colliding heavily with Ilinden's keeper Rizzo.
To add to the drama, Buettner received a second caution in the 44th minute for a foul on Mathieu Cordier and was sent from the field and Olympic had to play the remainder of the match with ten men.
Ilinden coach Paul Dee was delighted with the result as this kept his side in the Premiership hunt alongside APIA and Marconi.
"Over all, our attitude was good today and we played a fairly fast game with plenty of intensity," he said.
"We came out strongly and were desperately seeking all three points.
"We always try to get a number of different scoring options in every game and today that happened in attacking areas and it's always good to see different names on the scoresheet.
"I think over all, even to the point of the send-off, we had a decent amount of control over the game and it didn't help Olympic's cause when that happened, but I felt that during the game we were pretty much in control despite that," he said.
Rockdale now play Sutherland in the second leg of the Leader Cup at Seymour Shaw Oval on Saturday night.
