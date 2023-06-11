St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Leader Cup next mission for Rockdale

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 12 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olympic battled hard but Rockdale were dominant from the start controlling the majority of the match .Pictures John Veage
Olympic battled hard but Rockdale were dominant from the start controlling the majority of the match .Pictures John Veage
Alec Urosevski scores
Alec Urosevski scores

Rockdale Ilinden recorded a convincing 3-1 victory against rivals Sydney Olympic at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday to keep their Premiership hopes alive. They now sit in third spot on the NPL ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.