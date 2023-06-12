St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

The hunt continues

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 12 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premiership winner Shane Flanagan is now a realistic chance of getting the Dragons job despite a chequered past. Picture John Veage
Premiership winner Shane Flanagan is now a realistic chance of getting the Dragons job despite a chequered past. Picture John Veage

Dragons captain Ben Hunt said he has spoken to coaching candidate Shane Flanagan about the possibility of the former premiership winner leading St George Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.