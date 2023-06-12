Dragons captain Ben Hunt said he has spoken to coaching candidate Shane Flanagan about the possibility of the former premiership winner leading St George Illawarra.
Flanagan held talks with St George Illawarra chairman Andrew Lancaster and director Ben Creagh after re-entering the race as a contender following Jason Ryles' decision to turn down the position last week.
We just want the best coach- Dragons CEO Ryan Webb
Flanagan and Hunt are not strangers, with Flanagan a former assistant to Paul McGregor at the Red V and then the recruitment boss last year when Hunt's two-year contract extension was brokered which keeps him in Wollongong until 2024.
Hunt said the club keeps him informed on everything that is going on in the coaching recruitment process.
"I'll let it take its course.
"I had a small chat with Flanno about his intentions, and he said if he did get the job he wanted me to play at halfback."
Hunt also said he felt Interim coach Ryan Carr should keep his position for the rest of the season.
"Carry's doing a good job. He's got the locker room down there and the boys appreciate him.
"The last month we have been playing some pretty good footy. We don't want to upset that."
Flanagan would still be able to see out his Manly commitments this year.
Ben Hornby, who was in the opposition coaching box when South Sydney went down to the Dragons at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, still remains in the mix as the Dragons board decides on a 'old or new' coaching direction.
There is a chance they may go down the Dolphins/West Tigers experienced Head Coach with a planned protégé waiting in the wings approach.
Dragons CEO Ryan Webb told ABC Sport that they don't have a preference.
"I wouldn't say we have a preference but you know whichever way you go you're going to need other support. We're not against a young coach but you're going to need support staff and some seniority around it.
"We just want the best coach.
"It's taken a bit longer than planned but after the front runner took another option it's dragged out a little longer. It's a big job."
"We have a couple of reps from the board that do the main recruiting work and they report back to the wider board."
The club did rule out former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika from being the Dragon's next coach after sacking the last two coaches Paul McGregor and Anthony Griffin and being knocked back by Jason Ryles.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.