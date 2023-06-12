St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Preventable goals lead to loss

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 12 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George now sit in fifth place on the NPL ladder. Picture John Veage
St George now sit in fifth place on the NPL ladder. Picture John Veage

Marconi Stallions continued its push for the 2023 National Premier Leagues NSW Men's Premiership following a 2-0 victory over St George City at Penshurst Park in Round 19 of the competition on Saturday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.