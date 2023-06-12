Marconi Stallions continued its push for the 2023 National Premier Leagues NSW Men's Premiership following a 2-0 victory over St George City at Penshurst Park in Round 19 of the competition on Saturday evening.
Both the visitors goals were from set pieces, and they clearly left St George City very disappointed with the outcome.
Before kick-off both teams honoured the recently deceased Rale Rasic, Australia's first World Cup finals coach in 1974 and Marconi's leader.
St George City coach Mirko Jurilj was disappointed with another game that slipped away.
"Two set pieces is all they had, but credit to them."
"I am very disappointed because we had a few good chances, especially in the first half," he said.
"Players can go into whatever shape and system you want, but in the end it all comes down to execution. Both goals were preventable and from our end that's not good enough, and that's been our undoing with errors this season."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.