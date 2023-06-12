Football St George has confirmed that the St George Cup for junior teams will be happening again on July 4 and 5.
The event launched in 2019 and was a huge success with over almost 50 teams competing in the 6-a-side round robin tournament from St George, Illawarra, North Sydney, Manly and Western Sydney.
The 2023 St George Cup Winners will get a chance to play at half-time of an A-League Men's home game at the new Allianz Stadium in the upcoming 2023/24 season.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
