Carolyn Townsend knew the first day she visited Ronald McDonald House that was where she wanted to work as a volunteer.
"It is such a warm, homely place and there are so many wonderful people," she said.
Twenty-three years later, Mrs Townsend, of Burraneer, has been awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in the King's Birthday Honours for "service to the community through charitable organisations".
Mrs Townsend called a number of charities in 2000 to see if they needed volunteers.
The response she received from Ronald McDonald House at Randwick, which is a home away from home for families with children undergoing care at Sydney Children's Hospital, couldn't have been more welcoming.
"They said 'come in, have a cup of tea and we will find you a job'," she recalled.
"So I went in and met them and they were so warm. I thought, 'Wow, this is the place I want to be' ".
Mrs Townsend happily made beds, cleaned kitchens and carried out other basic jobs.
However, with degrees in commerce and hospitality management, she was soon encouraged to join a committee, which then led to her appointment to the board and the role of chair.
Since then, Mrs Townsend has served several terms as chair and president of the organisation at Randwick and also the national Ronald McDonald House Charities, which works for children in other ways.
At other times, she has served as vice president because of a limit on how long a person can occupy the top job.
Mrs Townsend said, when she first started, she thought she might only be able to stay a few years until she had children.
But, when her children, now 18 and 14, came along, she felt it was more important than ever to remain.
"I realised how lucky I was to have happy, healthy children," she said.
Mrs Townsend said the results of her voluntary work were "very tangible".
"You can see the difference you make," she said.
"Knowing you are doing something to support families with sick children is an amazing feeling.
"It's a wonderful organisation and there are so many wonderful people in it. I feel very honoured to receive this award because I am really just one of many."
Mrs Townsend said more volunteers were needed, particularly since many dropped out during the pandemic.
"We don't just have the house at Randwick, we have a family room within the hospital and family rooms at Royal North Shore Hospital and Wollongong Hospital," she said.
"All over Australia at the moment I know every Ronald McDonald House needs volunteers.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
