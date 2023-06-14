St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Carolyn Townsend, of Burraneer, awarded an OAM for 23 years' volunteer service to Ronald McDonald House and other charities

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 14 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:55pm
Carolyn Townsend has been awarded an OAM for 23 years volunteer service to Ronald McDonald House and other charities. Picture by Chris Lane
Carolyn Townsend knew the first day she visited Ronald McDonald House that was where she wanted to work as a volunteer.

