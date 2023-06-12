It was hard to watch and it will be hard to read about, the Storm recorded their biggest win of the season on Sunday hammering the Sharks 54-10 at AAMI Park.
The Storm have now won six of their past seven games against the Sharks and Cronulla have not won at AAMI Park since 2018.
Seven days after being humbled by the Cowboys in a 45-20 loss, Melbourne bounced back with six first-half tries giving them a 34-6 lead at the break before they piled on a further 20 points in the second 40.
Cronulla just didn't turn up when they had everything to play for ... defense is a word they better get used to hearing, a lot.
Melbourne's dominant forwards saw five members run for over 100 metres and hooker Grant and halves Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes showed their class behind them.
In his final opportunity to stake a claim for the vacant NSW No.7 jersey Nicho Hynes struggled, with two first-half errors leading to Storm tries and some poor options in the kicking game.
In support the former NSW coach Craig Bellamy said he would still select Nicho Hynes in the vacant Blues No.7 jersey "every day of the week" for the second State of Origin match in Brisbane.
Hynes endured a tough night in the loss with Bellamy leaping to the defence of his former Storm utility and urged the Blues to back Hynes at halfback.
"His team got beat by a pretty big score today and that wasn't all Nicho,
"With Nathan out I'd be picking him every day of the week.
"I think he's done enough over the last 18 months to prove that he's an Origin player and the next halfback for New South Wales."
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon also said Hynes had a strong body of work behind him but it would have been handy if he had a stronger team performance behind him.
"We will take a lesson in how we turned up and our attitude there.
"It's also an opportunity to do something about it now. We definitely lacked energy, something looked a bit off, but I didn't sense it during the week."
The Sharks now have some soul searching to do ahead of playing the Bulldogs back home at PointsBet Stadium .
