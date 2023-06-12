Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Supporting our community through Red Shield Appeal

The Salvation Army is a crucial organisation in our local Georges River community that can provide essential help and support to struggling families and individuals.
For more than 140 years, they have provided care and support to Australians in need, helping three people every minute. This help and support is made possible through the generosity of those who support the Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal.
Here in Georges River, we all know the importance of community and coming together to support and uplift those in need. By getting involved with this year's Red Shield Appeal, you will be ensuring the work the Salvation Army do in our community can continue all year round.
There are many ways you can get involved to help this year's Red Shield Appeal. You can fundraise with Digital Doorknock, either through an event you hold or a challenge that you complete.
The Salvos are also seeking volunteers for their doorknocking appeal. And of course, you can donate yourself.
I urge the community here in Georges River to get involved and support this fantastic organisation so they can continue with their vital work.
To find out more, please visit The Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal page.
