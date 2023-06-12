St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Opinion/National Opinion

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Supporting our community through Red Shield Appeal

Updated June 12 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris.
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris.

The Salvation Army is a crucial organisation in our local Georges River community that can provide essential help and support to struggling families and individuals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.