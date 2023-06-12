Meet one of Kurnell's new residents.
The green and golden bell frog is one of hundreds who will be hopping happily around the desalination plant site, which includes a 15-hectare Conservation Area connection to Kamay Botany Bay National Park.
The Leader reported on May 29 that more than 1000 tadpoles have been released in the area under a breeding program being carried out by Sydney Desalination Plant (SDP) in partnership with Symbio Wildlife Park at Helensburgh and Veolia, which operates the plant.
The species, which has been reintroduced to the Kurnell peninsula 28 years after they were last seen in the area, were first encountered by Lieutenant James Cook and the crew of the HMB Endeavour in 1770.
Symbio Wildlife Park managing director Matt Radnidge said the green and golden bell frog (Litoria aurea) was the first species ever listed as threatened in NSW.
"Ironically, it was also the first frog encountered in 1770 by Cook's party on their arrival in Botany Bay," he said.
"When they first landed and went in search of water, they discovered a vivid green and gold coloured frog - what we now know as the green and golden bell frog.
"They have a rich history that is intrinsically linked to our region, and that's why it's crucial that we partner with organisations like the Sydney Desalination Plant to safeguard the future of this iconic Australian species.
"We look forward to seeing first-hand the positive impact this program will have on the local ecosystem."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
