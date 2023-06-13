St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bayside's 2023 Community Grants recipients

June 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A total of 32 community groups and organisations have shared in Bayside Council's 2023 Community Grants Program..
A total of 32 community groups and organisations have shared in Bayside Council's 2023 Community Grants Program..

Bayside Council has awarded a total of $69,300 in is 2023 round of Community Grants Program to 32 community groups and organisations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.