Bayside's 2023 Community Grants recipients

Bayside Council has awarded a total of $69,300 in is 2023 round of Community Grants Program to 32 community groups and organisations.
The grants were made following the recommendations of an independent assessment panel.
Bayside Council provides two types of Community Grants: Seeding Grants of up to $5000 and Small Grants of up to $2000.
At the presentation ceremony in the Botany Town Hall on Wednesday, 7 June, Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry thanked the recipients for the exceptional contribution they make to their community.
"The services you provide make a real difference to the lives of so many of our residents," Councillor Curry said.
"Our Community Grants Program is designed to help support the valuable work done by Bayside's community organisations. They are the heart and soul of our community and Council could not hope to provide the range of community services they do."
The grant recipients were:
Arncliffe Scots Netball
Bangladesh Christian Association Australia
Bay City Care
Carlton School of Arts and Literary
Cultural Forum Sydney Inc.
Pantry4ThePeople
Rock and Wool
The Deli Women and Children's Centre
Uniting Frederick Street Preschool Rockdale
