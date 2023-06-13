Award celebrates importance of fathers says Hughes MP Jenny Ware Advertising Feature

Students from St Patricks Catholic Primary School Sutherland paid a visit to Parliament House. Picture supplied

Hughes MP Jenny Ware talks about the Australian Fathering Award and education matters.



"Fathers and father figures play a crucial role in the development of our youth and for our society overall.



"Strong guidance, leadership, love and mentoring is life-changing and can help shape and determine the path followed into adulthood. My Dad has been a strong influence in my life and I will be forever grateful for his guidance and the lessons I have learned from him.

"The Australian Fathering Award is an initiative established by the Fathering Project. It includes an engagement package that works to encourage our preschools and schools to develop dad/father/father figure inclusiveness, engagement and involvement within the individual school's community.



"This engagement package includes a digital subscription for schools and preschools to facilitate an annual program of fathers' active involvement within their children's education. It is wonderful that there are already schools within our community who are active participants in the Fathering Project.

"The introductory package costs $500 and, to demonstrate my support for this initiative, I will personally fund the package for two schools or preschools from my electorate. I have written to all schools and preschools about this. Should you be interested in participating please contact my office by August 31 at Jenny.Ware.MP@aph.gov.au and explain, in 200 words or less, why your organisation would be a good recipient.

"One of my favourite parts of being your local federal MP is the opportunity to meet and interact with our youth at schools, in the community and when they make trips to Parliament House.



"A consistent concern they hold is the damage to the environment and the impact microplastics have on our ecosystem. They see this damage in our Royal National Park, on our beaches and waterways and in our parks. On World Environment Day I announced that I am hosting a speech competition for local school students in Years 5, 6, 7 and 8. The theme of this competition is: What is your solution to plastic pollution? For Years 5 and 6, the speech needs to be between 200 to 250 words and between 250 to 300 words for Years 7 and 8 students. All speeches must be submitted to me by midnight on July 28.



"I will read the winning speech in Parliament House which means it will forever be recorded in Hansard and heard by Members of Parliament, the media and throughout communities across Australia. The competition can be entered through this link https://www.jennyware.com.au/2023wedcomp or otherwise please contact my office for assistance.

"During the last Parliamentary sitting, I had the privilege of welcoming St Patrick's Catholic Primary School Sutherland to Federal Parliament. The St Patrick's students were a credit to themselves, their school and their families.

