Toyota Australia says it "regrets" the purchaser of its former site at Caringbah has withdrawn redevelopment plans that included community facilities.
"Unfortunately, as ownership has changed hands, Toyota no longer has control over the development of the site," the company said in a statement, which also claimed "a long history of community contributions" in the shire.
Toyota Australia was responding to statements at a Sutherland Shire Council committee meeting on June 6 regarding the withdrawal of a Planning Proposal by new owner Aliro Group, which included a 2000 square metre community park.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce, who went to Japan to meet Toyota executives, said "It is very disappointing".
"Toyota did over a numbers of years give an indication they were going to leave a big legacy," he said.
Cr Pesce said, "at the end, they said they would not sell the site for residential....They said they would continue employment."
Cr Pesce said he was also disappointed Aliro Group had "walked away" from the Planning Proposal. He said, in addition to withdrawing the proposed park, they were creating more traffic and "need to - and have been asked to - upgrade that intersection, and they are passing the buck".
Cr Kent Johns, who had dealings with Toyota when he was mayor, was also highly critical of the multi-national.
The committee unanimously resolved to seek a report from council staff "as to the public statements of the Toyota Corporation, over many years, regarding the legacy for employees and residents arising from the Toyota Corporation shutting the site and the resulting loss of local jobs".
Toyota Australia said in its statement to the Leader:
"Regarding the Woolooware Bay site, it was very important for Toyota Australia to sell to a buyer who would develop the site to achieve beneficial outcomes for the community. Toyota regrets that the purchaser has withdrawn its application for a redevelopment that included community facilities.
"Unfortunately, as ownership has changed hands, Toyota no longer has control over the development of the site.
"Toyota Australia has a long history of community contributions in Sutherland Shire, including the provision of substantial financial support to schools and students in the local area over the four years 2017-2020.
"Through a partnership with the not-for-profit Australian Schools Plus, we were pleased to provide annual funding to five schools for projects that were tailored to the needs of each school and designed to address the unique learning challenges of their students. We also provided individual scholarships to 80 high-school students from 17 schools across the shire.
"We are proud that our support has left a meaningful and lasting legacy of our presence in Sutherland Shire. A June 2021 Schools Plus report stated, 'In many cases, the results have been transformational for these students, their families and the wider Sutherland Shire community.'
"The total contribution from Toyota Australia was more than $1.9 million.
"For former employees, Toyota implemented a comprehensive long-term transition program that offered a range of career management and transition support services, including jobs skills training, further education, financial and job-seeking support."
Chief executive of Aliro Group Daniel Wise said, "Aliro has withdrawn a Planning Proposal for 13 Endeavour Road, noting the merits of the original application were not supported".
"A new development application is now being prepared in consultation with council that, following extensive market engagement, meets the needs of the shire," he said.
"The proposed development of the estate, as a high quality and sustainable environment, will be designed to support local business and job creation within the shire, consistent with Aliro's original vision for the estate."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
