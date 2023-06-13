St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Petition to keep Kogarah High Oval open for community

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 13 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kogarah HIgh Oval before the new fence was erected. The rare piece of green space has been accessible for community use for decades.
Kogarah HIgh Oval before the new fence was erected. The rare piece of green space has been accessible for community use for decades.

Almost 200 residents have signed a petition to save the Kogarah High oval for community use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.