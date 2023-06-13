Petition to keep Kogarah High Oval open for community

"This park has suddenly been barricaded off from easy community access by high temporary fencing in order to build a large barrier fence around the space, with the justification from Kogarah High School that a small minority of dog owners have been leaving waste behind at the park. We agree that this is a serious issue and the health and safety of school students is very important, but feel that there must be a more civic minded solution that also takes into account the reasonable open green space needs of the rapidly growing surrounding community, like more signage and the installation of a Georges River Council maintained bin.