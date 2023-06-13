Petition to keep Kogarah High Oval open for community

Almost 200 residents have signed a petition to save the Kogarah High oval for community use.
Earlier this month the Department of Planning started to erect a permanent fence around the oval saying it was for the safety of students.
The oval is bounded by Gladstone, Victor, Palmerston and Victoria streets and is a rare piece of green space in an area that is being rapidly transformed by high-rise.
The area had been used for decades by the community for walking their dogs or playing soccer.
The land associated with Kogarah High school is zoned SP2 Educational Establishment which is exempt for requiring a Development Application to be lodged with the council providing the fence meets several preconditions including that it does not to prevent natural flow of stormwater drainage or run-off and it must not include masonry construction to a height of more than 900mm above ground level.
Last week a spokesman for the Department of Education confirmed that the Kogarah High School's playing area was currently being fenced.
"This will be a permanent fence to ensure student safety," the Department of Education spokesperson said.
"We are working closely with Georges River Council to ensure the community can continue to use the area outside of school hours."
But a Georges River Council spokesperson said details are still being worked out.
"The Department of Education and Council are working together to determine if joint use of the space is a viable option for all parties," the council spokesperson said.
"No formal agreement has been made at this stage."
Residents fear there will be a permanent lock-out for residents.
"A broad local community of voters and tax and ratepayers who depend upon our shared use Georges River council and Department of Education park on Victoria Street, Kogarah have now been shut out, and this lock out might be permanent," the petition on Change.org states.
"This large green space, while designated as Kogarah High School's school oval has been officially a shared use community space for many years, converted to a shared amenity with significant funding from Georges River Council under a formal agreement of shared use with NSW Department of Education.
"This park has suddenly been barricaded off from easy community access by high temporary fencing in order to build a large barrier fence around the space, with the justification from Kogarah High School that a small minority of dog owners have been leaving waste behind at the park. We agree that this is a serious issue and the health and safety of school students is very important, but feel that there must be a more civic minded solution that also takes into account the reasonable open green space needs of the rapidly growing surrounding community, like more signage and the installation of a Georges River Council maintained bin.
"Georges River Council received tens of thousands of dollars of NSW tax payer funding to build a community outdoor gym in the green space, which has been actively used by a broad section of the community. Hundreds of Kogarah locals rely upon this space as their only reasonably close by green space for recreation. Now, tens of thousands of dollars of NSW tax payer funding are being dedicated to building a very high fence to lock this same community out.
"Why is this harsh and very expensive measure of ring fencing off a mostly very respectfully shared community asset being used as a solution to a simple problem of a small minority of users leaving waste behind, where the much cheaper investment in a maintained rubbish bin would have solved the issue in a much more appropriate and civic-minded way?
"Many high density Development Applications surrounding this park on Victoria Street, Regent Street and Stanley Street have been approved in recent years based upon this large adjacent green space being available for shared community use.
"Help us show these politicians and decision makers how important green space is to our community, and that our community voices matter!"
The petition is at:
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
