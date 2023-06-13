Hurstville sushi challenge will put best to the test Advertising Feature

Competitors test their eating skills at a previous sushi challenge. Picture supplied

We invite professional eaters from across Australia to battle for the title - Raji Khanal

Table manners will be forgotten when Niji Sushi Bar in Hurstville hosts the 12th Annual Niji Sushi Challenge on Saturday, July 29.

Managing director Raji Khanal said the event has been officially sanctioned by the Kingsford Chamber of Commerce and Competitive Eating Australia.

"As part of our partnership with Competitive Eating Australia, we invite professional eaters from across Australia to battle for the title," Mr Khanal said.

The challenge consists of two divisions: professional and amateur.

The professional division requires contestants to finish 100 pieces of sushi and rolls, plus two pieces of wasabi rice ball weighing around 3.6kg, within a 10-minute time limit.

The winner who finishes the platters first will receive $600 cash, with $300 and $150 awarded to the first and second runners-up respectively.

The amateur division requires contestants to finish 50 pieces of sushi and rolls, plus one piece of wasabi rice ball weighing around 1.8kg, within a 10-minute time limit.

The entry fee is $75 for the professionals and $50 for the amateur Division. The fee will be reimbursed if the contestant successfully completes the challenge under the time limit. The current record for the professional division is held by James Webb who completed two platters in three minutes and 31 seconds.

Isaac Harding Davis, a retired former number one professional eater in Australia, holds the record for chowing down one platter of 50 pieces of sushi and rolls and one wasabi rice ball weighing around 1.8kg in just two minutes and 14 seconds.

"The public is welcome to attend this exciting event," Mr Khanal said.

The Sushi Challenge starts at 4pm and a complimentary dinner will be served to all VIPs when the competition ends. With locations in Hurstville and Kingsford, Niji Sushi Bar is a Japanese izakaya-style restaurant known for its fresh and seasonal ingredients and creative, yet traditional, menu offerings.

Both restaurants offer sushi train style casual seating as well as table seating with full service. The menu features an extensive selection of sushi, sashimi, tempura, and other Japanese delicacies.

The restaurant's skilled chefs use traditional Japanese cooking techniques to create innovative and flavorful dishes that are sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. The restaurant also offers a range of vegetarian and gluten-free options.