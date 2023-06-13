Taste of Ireland delivers authentic experience and a whole lot of fun Advertising Feature

The captivating performance features more than 15 of the world's leading Irish dancers and musicians. Picture supplied

After two sold-out performances in May, A Taste of Ireland: The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is making its triumphant return to Sydney.

If you're a live entertainment enthusiast with a deep appreciation for Irish culture, this is an unmissable all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza, featuring more than 15 of the world's leading Irish dancers and musicians, including esteemed world champions and stars from renowned shows like Lord of the Dance and Gaelforce Dance.

This critically acclaimed sensation has mesmerized audiences worldwide, guaranteeing an evening filled with laughter, tears and infectious jigging.

With impeccable attention to detail in every aspect - from the dazzling costumes to the captivating lighting and meticulously crafted choreography - this show flawlessly captures the essence of Ireland, delivering an immersive and authentic Irish experience, infused with a touch of fun.

Producer Ceili Moore said: "You'll laugh, dance and sing along with the performers, celebrating all things Irish. There's something for everyone and you're guaranteed to leave with a warm heart.



"A night with A Taste of Ireland is an unforgettable experience, and we're thrilled to share it with Australian audiences." Producer Brent Pace shares his delight.

"The cast is thrilled to return to centre stage in Sydney," he said.

"The overwhelming demand for tickets for our sell-out Belrose performances in May has led to the addition of shows in Hurstville and Chatswood, clearly showing that audiences adore the show as much as the performers do."

Audience members have described the performance as "stupendous".

Off the back of their tour in the United Kingdom and before they head off for their USA tour, this is Australia's final chance to experience the electrifying energy, passion and rhythm of these exceptional performers.

The show will be at Hurstville Entertainment Centre on Friday, June 23 and the Concourse Theatre, Chatswood on Saturday, June 24.

For more details or to book your tickets for the last remaining Australian tour dates go to www.atasteofirelandshow.com.