Shane Flanagan appears set to become head coach for St George Illawarra in 2024.
The Dragons held a board meeting on Tuesday and reportedly reached unanimous agreement to offer the job to Flanagan, who led the Sharks to a premiership in 2016.
Meanwhile Sharks star half-back and 2022 Dally M medal winner Nicho Hynes has been dropped from the NSW State of Origin team for game two.
Coach Brad Fittler elected to bring in Mitchell Moses as half-back, retain Jarome Luai as five-eight and replace Hynes on the bench with Cowboys hooker Reece Robson.
NSW squad for game two:
