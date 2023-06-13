Bayside raises issues with latest Cook Cove plan

Bayside Council has raised a number of issues for consideration in its draft submission on the latest proposal for the redevelopment of Cook Cove, Arncliffe.
The Planning Proposal has been prepared by Ethos Urban on behalf of Cook Cove Inlet Pty Ltd to amend the development controls for Cook Cove, Arncliffe within the site of the Kogarah Golf Club to allow a mixture of commercial, hotel and retail uses and a new outdoor riverside dining and urban park precinct.
Building heights will range from five- storeys (48-metres) to 12 storeys (51-metres).
The council's draft submission to the Department of Planning goes to the Council's City Planning and Environment Committee on June 14 before going to the next full council meeting to be endorsed.
The draft submission focuses on the issues of zoning, flooding and stormwater management, traffic, urban design, environmental matters and advertising structures.
Zoning of the foreshore - The proposed RE1 Public Recreation zone would create an obligation on Bayside Council to acquire and manage the foreshore land, where the developer has said the land will be owned and maintained by a Strata Body within the new development with easements in place for unrestricted, free public access. Council's objective is to ensure the foreshore park is freely available to the public, maintained by the private development, and that Council does not have an obligation to acquire the land in the future, the draft submission states.
Flooding, Stormwater Management - While the dedication of 16,000sqm of open space is welcomed, the Council is concerned about the impact on community open space as a result of overland flow being diverted around the development site. Flood mitigation and stormwater management should ensure surrounding public land will not be burdened by the impacts of a private development. This includes overland flow during significant flood events that currently passes through the golf course that are proposed to be diverted onto Council's land.
The lack of assessment on the influence of tidal flooding is raised as a concern by Council. The Council also recommends a Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment be conducted to confirm potential impacts.
Traffic and Transport - The conflict between heavy vehicles and pedestrians, as well as increases in parking on surrounding areas will need to be considered. The site's location aside the M6 and Sydney Airport means that any interventions to reduce impacts should be carefully addressed.
The upgrading of Gertrude Street to four traffic lanes for articulated vehicles raises concerns with the council in terms of on-street parking loss and the impact on the safety and amenity of residents and users of the adjoining Cahill Park.
Urban Design and Built Form - The proposal results in considerable increases to building height and gross floor area which will significantly alter the existing landscape. Given the scale of the proposal, the design must be carefully considered, the draft submission states.
Environmental Matters - Challenges arise due to the replacement of existing vegetation. There needs to be a clear plan to replace tree canopy and provide an acceptable landscape setting for very large buildings
Changes to planning controls to allow large advertising structures are proposed. Advertising structures are highly unlikely to foster a high-quality public domain, or a safe environment for road users, according to the draft submission.
Large advertising signs are part of the character around the airport precinct, the council said, however, that character does not extend over the Cooks River as the predominant land use becomes residential. The additional permitted use to allow this is not supported.
Summing up, the Council acknowledges that the uses proposed for the site now proposed are in the better interests of the NSW and national economy, as they will support the operation of Sydney's air and sea trade gateways.
The challenge for Council is to see these land uses, and the vehicle movements and built forms they dictate, accommodated in a way that minimises the impact on the Bayside community and returns fair public benefit.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.