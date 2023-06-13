St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside raises issues with latest Cook Cove plan

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 13 2023 - 4:00pm
The Planning Proposal has been prepared by Ethos Urban on behalf of Cook Cove Inlet Pty Ltd to amend the development controls for Cooks Cove, Arncliffe within the site of the Kogarah Golf Club to allow a mixture of commercial, hotel and retail uses.
Bayside Council has raised a number of issues for consideration in its draft submission on the latest proposal for the redevelopment of Cook Cove, Arncliffe.

