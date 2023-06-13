Bayside raises issues with latest Cook Cove plan

Zoning of the foreshore - The proposed RE1 Public Recreation zone would create an obligation on Bayside Council to acquire and manage the foreshore land, where the developer has said the land will be owned and maintained by a Strata Body within the new development with easements in place for unrestricted, free public access. Council's objective is to ensure the foreshore park is freely available to the public, maintained by the private development, and that Council does not have an obligation to acquire the land in the future, the draft submission states.