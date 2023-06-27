St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Caringbah company offers help to Parkinson sufferers

By John Veage
June 27 2023 - 11:00am
Exercise Physiologist Elise Dunn puts 30 yr old cerebral palsy sufferer Phillip through a Reviver program at Caringbah.Picture John Veage
Monash University has recently published clinical trials showing that using the Isodynamic Reviver machines is one of the most effective and efficient ways to improve neurological functions.

