Monash University has recently published clinical trials showing that using the Isodynamic Reviver machines is one of the most effective and efficient ways to improve neurological functions.
Initially brought to life out of a Caringbah factory Isodynamics Reviver therapy helps provide relief to a wide range of neuromuscular conditions using a unique rehabilitation medical device designed to exercise, tone and condition the entire body in order to prevent, reduce or slow the progress of disability and disease.
Conditions like Parkinson's, MS and spinal injuries where sufferers can still work on their core.
Dr Benjamin Sinclair from the Department of Neuroscience at Monash University said patients with Parkinson's Disease can benefit from physical exercise, however due to their impaired mobility they encounter difficulty partaking in exercise.
"This makes the development of rehabilitation strategies that are accessible and engaging to mobility impaired patients an important challenge.
"The Reviver device is an exercise facilitation device designed to improve strength and balance."he said
The Monash trial at the Alfred Hospital consisting of 22 patients with Parkinson's and 8 with atypical Parkinsonism assessed the potential benefit of the device to patients with Parkinsonism.
"We found the treatment was safe and well tolerated, and certain aspects of motor function were statistically significantly improved in the Parkinson's disease cohort in the Reviver group compared to controls.
" Particularly in lower body strength and co-ordination and aspects of gait."
This was a small sample size pilot study and with the promising initial findings they found further trials were warranted.
The University is currently undertaking an extension of this trial with a grant from the Department of Industry,Science, Energy and Resources to explore the neural underpinnings of any changes seen.
Dr Atel Singh the Caringbah clinic manager said they have three different machines that use an exile rotation that moves clockwise and anti clockwise.
" This provides a flight and fight reflex which makes your body work against gravity." he said
" The Monash Trial has now qualified us for a large scale trial in Spain with over 100 patients- and has led to a research grant from the Government."
The Caringbah clinic on Parraweena Rd is a one stop shop and they have incorporated other services with exercise physiologists, dieticians and podiatrists and found that therapy leads to results.
Accredited by the NDIS the clinic can see 20 patients a day, in 30 minute or one hour sessions.
Dr Singh said exercise is hard for Parkins sufferers and those with severe disabilities .
" With no dynamic movement the patient just holds a position and the machines move their bodies- this movement makes the blood flows where its been dormant.
"Its also non weight bearing so people who can't exercise actually can here" he said
"They get the benefits of exercise because they have to activate their muscles-which is pure exercise."
Exercise Physiologist Elise Dunn has been working with a 30 yr old cerebral palsy sufferer Phillip and said you can modify and intensify all the exercises.
" We are working on his upper body strength which has really helped him and is beneficial- he can now lift himself into his wheelchair"
"Sometimes its the simplest things"
"Its also good for the mental well being-it helps them relax and and improves functional capacity-it is dynamic exercise, which challenges them to get better."
Information see :isodynamics.com.au
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
