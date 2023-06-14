St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Riverwood commuter car park opens

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 14 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The $19 million, 142-space Opal-card operated Riverwood Commuter car park was opened by Oatley MP Mark Coure on Thursday, 8 June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.