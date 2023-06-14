Riverwood commuter car park opens

The $19 million, 142-space Opal-card operated Riverwood Commuter car park was opened by Oatley MP Mark Coure on Thursday, 8 June.
Parking in the car park will be free to all commuters with Transport Park and Ride boom gates to be installed shortly, providing up to 18 hours of free parking each day.
Car park uses will have to complete a public transport journey by tapping on and off using an accepted Opal card or contactless credit/debit card linked to a Transport Connect Account.
The new Riverwood car park is a joint initiative between the Federal and State Governments.
Three residential properties in Webb Street, Riverwod were compulsory acquired to make way for the car park.
Property owners at 12, 14 and 16 Webb Street Riverwood were informed in February, 2021 that their properties were being compulsorily acquired to build a car park partly funded under the federal government's National Commuter Car Park Fund.
Mr Coure called the new commuter car park a major win for commuters and local residents in Riverwood.
"With five levels of parking, Opal card operated boom gates, rooftop solar panels, lift access and provisions for electric vehicle charging points, we are bringing convenience and comfort to Riverwood," Mr Coure said.
"I want to thank the community for their patience during the construction phase, and encourage everyone to come on down and check out this amazing new piece of local infrastructure delivered by the previous Liberals and Nationals Government."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
