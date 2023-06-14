The upgraded Cape Solander whale watching platform has won a major award for landscape architecture.
While some visitors have lamented the lack of toilet facilities and suggested weather protection, could be better, the project has been awarded first place in the tourism category of the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects NSW Awards.
The facilities were designed by landscape architecture firm Oculus with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, and constructed at a cost of $2.5 million.
A project overview with the award nomination said "the brief was to design a utilitarian lookout with a durable yet light-touch approach, replacing an existing shelter and improving safety, while also serving an interpretive function".
"The terraces take their cues from the sandstone geology of the site, seeking to blend a contemporary form into the existing landscape," the project overview said.
"The form of shelters suggest passing whales, while also offering wind protection, framing key views, and providing a fully accessible facility to allow more people to comfortably enjoy this place."
The award citation said the project was " an excellent example of built form that looks and feels like it belongs in its landscape".
"For visitors, the terraced platform and shelter catalyse a rich encounter with the Australian coast, while offering the amenity of wind protection, view-framing, and universal accessibility," the citation said.
"Situated on a cliff-top rock platform in a niche where the vegetation recedes in the harsh conditions, the shelter abstracts the formal tendencies and textured materiality of the exposed geology.
"The design's simplicity and scale compellingly defers to the power of landscape forces.
"The designers' sensitive handling of the site plan demonstrates an acute understanding of the site conditions.
"The restrained approach to form-making is highly sophisticated: without over-designing, it emphatically reinforces the potential of landscape architects' work to respond to landscape form and landscape processes."
The jury for the awards was made up of renowned landscape architects.
There were 39 winners in a wide range of categories. Winners proceed to the national awards program.
Jury chair Suellen Fitzgerald said the winners "prove the critical role of landscape architects in responding to climate change and the positive impact of the profession on the community at large".
"This year's winners demonstrate how the profession is responding to key environmental and social issues right across NSW including flooding, coastal protection, resilience to climate change and restoring activation and economies in cities and towns in the aftermath of Covid-19," she said.
"These are big issues for NSW and landscape architects are stepping up to the challenge."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
