St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Photos | Cape Solander whale watch project wins tourism category of Australian Institute of Landscape Architects NSW Awards.

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 14 2023 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The upgraded Cape Solander whale watching platform has won a major award for landscape architecture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.