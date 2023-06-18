Water Polo internationals Angus Lambie and Chas Poot have been named in the Australian Men's teams for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships to be held in Fukuoka, Japan from July 14-30.
Lambie and Poot are both Sutherland Shire juniors but now compete for West Magpies and Sydney University in the Australian Water Polo League.
The World Aquatics Championships will be an important stepping stone for Australian teams on the journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Aussie Stingers Head Coach and former Cronulla Sharks player Paul Oberman said his team will be looking for a strong performance in Fukuoka.
"The 2023 World Championships mark an important milestone for us as we continue to build towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," Oberman said.
"For us this year, the World Championships is the pinnacle event, and will be a great opportunity for us to match up against the best teams in the world, 12 months out from the Olympic Games.
"We wanted more out of our World Cup campaign in April, and with the progression we've made as a team since then we know that we're ready to build on that performance.
"The team we have assembled for this World Championships is a great mix of youth and experience, and I have full faith they will represent Australia with pride," he said.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
