Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Improving men's health

June 12-18 is Men's Health Week, a chance to promote and highlight the importance of men's heath, and to promote and support the health and wellbeing of men and boys.
The week is designed to provoke thought and discussion about what needs to be done to improve male health, a week where we highlight the health challenges faced by men in Australia.
This year's theme is Healthy Habits.
We all have a role to play in encouraging each other's good health. As fathers, mothers, brothers, and sisters, carers and friends, it's important that we make time to create a positive environment.
Having conversations, living active lifestyles and eating healthily all contribute to healthy environments. But that's just the start - men also need to keep their health in check by having regular health checks which can lead to fewer cases of heart problems or bowel cancer.
Men are important role models within their families and can help shape the way their families engage with physical activity, the conversations that they have and the relationships that they build, with their partners, their children and their workplace.
Families have a huge role to play in encouraging good health. A big part of that is around shared experiences like going for walks together, playing sport or even eating healthy meals together.
The ongoing need to break down barriers to good mental health remains.
The former NSW Liberal government invested $2.9 billion towards mental health in last year's State Budget, to improve lives of people living with mental illness by delivering better care in hospital and through improved supports available for them, their and carers, in the community.
This included funding to support the Towards Zero Suicide initiatives and importantly a substantial expansion and enhance of headspace services to make sure this vital resource can reach more young people across NSW.
So please join me this week in reaching out to someone you know, and starting a conversation about men's health - it could be as simple as sitting down for a meal or taking a mate for a walk.
Together we can continue to raise awareness about men's health and contribute to healthier lifestyles.
