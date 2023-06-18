St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
The Happiest Refugee Anh Do comes to Hurstville

Updated June 18 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Comedian Anh Do is bringing his best-selling memoir, The Happiest Refugee to live in a stand-up show at the Hurstville Entertainment Centre on July 25.

