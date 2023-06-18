The Happiest Refugee Anh Do comes to Hurstville

Comedian Anh Do is bringing his best-selling memoir, The Happiest Refugee to live in a stand-up show at the Hurstville Entertainment Centre on July 25.
The show combines humour, real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to tell Do's amazing story.
Anh Do travelled to Australia in 1980 in an eight-metre fishing boat with 47 other Vietnamese refugees.
Sick with dehydration and with one person already dead, his family survived five days in a leaky.
During the trip his family and the rest of the passengers were attacked by two different bands of pirates. They were eventually rescued by a German merchant ship.
The journey was the first of many struggles for the young Do who overcame all manner of difficulties to become a layer and in 2008 Australia's Comedian of the Year.
Today he is one of Australia's most sought-after stand-up comedian, and a writer, actor, producers and star of ABC TV's Anh's Brush with Fame.
His 2010 memoir was awarded Book of the YEar with sales in excess of 450,000.
Do's struggles as a young refugee, his difficulties with English, divorcing parents, being bullied and broke are brought to life in his funny and moving stage show.
Anh Do, The Happiest Refugee Live will be at the Marana Auditorium, Hurstville Entertainment Center, Tuesday, July 25 at 7pm. Tickest are $74.90.
