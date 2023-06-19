St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sawires off to Spain

John Veage
By John Veage
June 19 2023 - 10:30am
Lucian Sawires plays for Sydney Olympic and is off to Spain and Portugal.

Lucian Sawires a local student from Kingsgrove, has been selected to represent Australia in the Ibercup football tournament which is held in Spain/Portugal at the end of June at the grounds of Malaga FC and Benfica.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

