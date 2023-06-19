Lucian Sawires a local student from Kingsgrove, has been selected to represent Australia in the Ibercup football tournament which is held in Spain/Portugal at the end of June at the grounds of Malaga FC and Benfica.
Lucian is 11 years old and currently plays for Sydney Olympic and attends Our lady of Fatima Kingsgrove.
The IberCup is one of the most important world youth football tournaments .
Since the first edition, more than 100 countries have been represented in the competition. Every year, more than 50,000 players, in boys and girls categories, participate in tournaments in different locations, with the opportunity to face teams from around the world.
One of their goals is to create a positive experience through a well-organised competition, where players have the opportunity to compete in a professional level and expose themselves to the huge network of services in the football environment.
It creates the possibility of different interactions inside and outside the playing field .
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
