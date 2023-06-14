The state government has ruled out adding tolls to major un-tolled access roads to the City, including General Holmes Drive and Southern Cross Drive.
A London-style CBD congestion tax will also not be introduced.
However, there will be further investigation of several other options, including network pricing that would involve an access charge and a distance-based charge, with all motorways moving to a common pricing structure.
Time of day pricing, with lower off-peak charges, is another option to be examined.
Former chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Alan Fels, is heading an independent review of the tolling system, which was started by Treasury and Transport public servants in the previous government.
A discussion paper with a number of reform options was released on Thursday, along with a call for public submissions.
Roads Minister John Graham said the government was ruling out two of the options - an entry charge to the CBD, commonly known as a congestion tax in other international cities, and extending the Sydney motorway network by placing tolls on previously un-tolled roads to create a larger, continuous network.
Mr Graham said both options were "contrary to Labor's election commitments".
"The Fels Inquiry will benefit from the considerable and detailed work done by Treasury and Transport and build on that over the coming months into 2024," he said.
"Options canvassed include network pricing that would involve an access charge and a distance-based charge, with all motorways moving to a common pricing structure. A variant to this is a geographic motorway zone system.
"Time of day pricing, with lower off-peak charges, is another option, including providing discounts to heavy vehicles to encourage the movement of freight outside of peak hours.
"Professor Fels' discussion paper will help guide public submissions and the review will then lead three days of public hearings in July to hear from members of the public, businesses and industry stakeholders about the impacts of tolls and ideas for reform."
Mr Graham said the key focus areas would include:
Mr Graham said the discussion paper also considered the scope of competition and regulation across the toll road network, considering competition for the right to deliver the motorway and provide tolled motorway services and if a level playing field exists.
The Fels Review will publicly release its final report next year with the government to consider its recommendations.
In the meantime, the government will introduce a $60 a week toll cap scheme for household motorists, and a reduction in the truck toll multiplier for heavy vehicles on the M5 East and M8 corridors from the start of next year, for two years.
Opposition Leader Mark Speakman said a CBD congestion tax or tolling un-tolled roads "was not and is not Coalition policy".
"Governments receive a lot of reviews and reports, and it is up to the government of the day to make decisions whether to proceed with particular policies or not," he said.
Further information:
A new system of tolls in which motorists would have paid to travel on major access roads to the City, including General Holmes Drive and Southern Cross Drive, was suggested to the previous state government.
A London-style CBD congestion tax was another option put forward as the Perrottet government grappled with a voter backlash over new WestConnex tolls.
The proposals have been revealed a review of the tolling system is beefed up.
Former chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Alan Fels, has taken over the Treasury and Transport review started by the former Coalition government.
Mr Fells has the task of working out the deals previously done with toll operators and negotiating changes.
Roads Minister John Graham said tin May he expected the result would be a simpler and fairer toll system for motorists who used these roads the most.
"Addressing congestion and cost-of-living pressures, particularly for regular commuters without viable public transport alternatives, is another focus.
"Tolling in NSW is inconsistent, with different pricing rates, methods of calculating charges and vehicle classifications depending on the road, making it confusing for motorists."
