Time to move forward

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 10:00am
Shane Flanagan faces the media. Picture John Veage
After all the conjecture and blame game is over the Dragons have finally announced the appointment of Shane Flanagan as the club's new head coach on a three-year deal starting from 2024.

Local News

