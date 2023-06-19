After all the conjecture and blame game is over the Dragons have finally announced the appointment of Shane Flanagan as the club's new head coach on a three-year deal starting from 2024.
The Ben Hunt contract issue aside, everyone can now get back to the business of football after the board unanimously agreed Flanagan's credentials as an experienced, premiership-winning coach made him the right choice for the role.
Dragons Chairman Andrew Lancaster said they have full faith in Shane's abilities as a coach and are looking forward to welcoming him back to the club.
"Shane will add value in the role of head coach given the club's deep, talented and emerging playing roster.
"Shane is well-regarded within the club from his recent roles here, first as an assistant coach then as list management consultant. The time he previously spent with the club also gives him a high level of familiarity with our players, systems and pathways."
Flanagan beat out a strong list of candidates including former players and current Rabbitohs assistant Ben Hornby and current Cowboys assistant Dean Young - with both being considered future NRL head coaches.
The 57 yr old has not been a head coach since 2018 when he was de-registered for failing to stick to the conditions of a 2014 suspension .
He was suspended for 12 months as the Sharks' head coach as a result of his role in the club's supplements program scandal in 2011 and was not permitted to have any contact with the club.
The former Cronulla coach led the Sharks to a premiership in 2016 and his eight seasons at Cronulla had a winning rate of over 55% across his 185 games.
Flanagan is no stranger to the Dragons, he even played a few games for them in 1987.
After his coaching hiatus he joined the Red V club as an assistant to Paul McGregor in 2020 before he was let go by sacked coach Anthony Griffin in 2021.
He was then brought back in February last year as a List Management Consultant before making the move over to Manly.
Flanagan said he was excited to return to the Dragons as head coach.
"There is a fantastic opportunity at the Dragons to build something really special over the next few years," Flanagan said.
"While the Sea Eagles will continue to have my full focus for the rest of this season, I also can't wait to get started back at the Dragons at the end of this season and work on returning the club to the finals where it belongs."
Current interim coach Ryan Carr will remain in his role for the rest of this year.
Cronulla's NRL premiership winner Paul Gallen said Flanagan won't be a quick fix, but the coach's legacy at the Sharks has seen its junior pathways system thrive and he believes he will have the same affect at the Dragons.
"What he will set up is systems and pathways in place to ensure the Dragons will be a strong side for many, many years," he said.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
