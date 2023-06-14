St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Building site blitz nets $18,000 in fines

Updated June 14 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:30pm
As part of a group of local councils across Sydney and the Hunter Coast, Georges River Council inspected development sites of all sizes and took regulatory action where inadequate or lack of sediment and erosion control.
A one-day blitz of building sites in May netted Georges River Council $18,000 in penalty notices.

