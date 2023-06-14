Building site blitz nets $18,000 in fines

A one-day blitz of building sites in May netted Georges River Council $18,000 in penalty notices.
Council rangers participated in the Get the Site Right Blitz on Thursday, 18 May conducting inspections of building sites targeting sediment and erosion control.
The one-day blitz was conducted by all participating council's, the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and The Department of Planning and Environment (DPIE) who go out in force to inspect developments, focusing on repeat offenders or those sites that were found to be non-compliant on the first visit earlier in the month.
Local councils and the NSW EPA have the power to issue monetary penalties for each incident.
As part of a group of local councils across Sydney and the Hunter Coast, Georges River Council inspected development sites of all sizes and took regulatory action where inadequate or lack of sediment and erosion control measures are not being implemented.
The blitz aims to educate builders and developers on the important role they play in protecting our waterways, foreshore recreational areas and marine life.
A tree audit was also done at the same time by the Council's Tree Compliance Officer to share education as well as enforce inadequate tree protections measures on site.
A total of 51 building sites were inspected in the Georges River LGA.
Of these, 41 sites were compliant with requirements and 10 sites were non-compliant.
Two verbal warnings were issued and eight fines were imposed.
Of these, four fines were for $1,500 each and four were for $3,000 each.
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris said, "It is pleasing to see our sites are mostly compliant.
"We want compliant building sites in the interests of the community and not just fines; it's about raising awareness for better outcomes for our environment."
For more information visit Council's Soil and Erosion page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.