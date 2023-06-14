Endeavour Sports High School is hosting a UAC information night on June 28, to give aspiring university students the chance to explore their tertiary options.
The University Admissions Centre (UAC) representatives will be at the school for the event, which will also provide information for parents and carers.
UAC processes applications for admission to most undergraduate courses at participating institutions, mainly located in NSW and the ACT).
This information session is targeting Year 10 and Year 12 students in Sutherland Shire.
Year 10 from 6:30pm - 7:15pm
Year 12 from 7:30pm - 8:15pm
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
