St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Community/Your News
What's on

Endeavour Sports High School hosts UAC information night

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 15 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Endeavour Sports High School students Max Robinson, Jack Heslehurst, Taniko Sjostrand-Gardiner, Garvyn Kendrigan and Anica Aleksic promote the upcoming UAC information night. Picture supplied
Endeavour Sports High School students Max Robinson, Jack Heslehurst, Taniko Sjostrand-Gardiner, Garvyn Kendrigan and Anica Aleksic promote the upcoming UAC information night. Picture supplied

Endeavour Sports High School is hosting a UAC information night on June 28, to give aspiring university students the chance to explore their tertiary options.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.